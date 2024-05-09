Two injured: several traffic accidents in Tyrol

Wanted to clutch with automatic transmission

At 16.10, there was a crash in Telfs: a 23-year-old was driving through the town in a car with automatic transmission when he "wanted to clutch and change gear out of habit" - but of course an automatic transmission has no clutch, so he hit the brakes instead and stopped abruptly. A motorcyclist (26) following behind did not manage to brake in time and hit the rear of the car. He suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital in Hall by ambulance.