Massively too fast
Two injured: several traffic accidents in Tyrol
There were several crashes on Tyrol's roads over the public holiday. In one case, a Spaniard (23) mistook the clutch for the brake pedal and a motorcyclist was the main victim. A motorcyclist was also injured in another accident in Tyrol on Thursday.
A public holiday, beautiful weather - a reason for some to go on a motorcycle tour. Unfortunately, accidents happen time and again. In Lermoos at around 10.35 a.m., a biker (47) collided with a car driver (59) who wanted to turn off Innsbrucker Straße into an underground parking garage. The motorcyclist sustained injuries to his left foot and was taken to the hospital in Reutte by ambulance.
Wanted to clutch with automatic transmission
At 16.10, there was a crash in Telfs: a 23-year-old was driving through the town in a car with automatic transmission when he "wanted to clutch and change gear out of habit" - but of course an automatic transmission has no clutch, so he hit the brakes instead and stopped abruptly. A motorcyclist (26) following behind did not manage to brake in time and hit the rear of the car. He suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital in Hall by ambulance.
Massive speeding
Last but not least, another biker (51) was targeted by the police, but fortunately he was not injured. At 3.46 pm, he was speeding along the B 181 at Lake Achensee at 126 km/h. The speed limit is 60 km/h. The driver's license was confiscated.
