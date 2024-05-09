How Mother's Day will be
Early summer returns: with teething problems
The weather will remain unsettled and only moderately warm for the next few days. If you want to enjoy the weather outdoors, you should keep the mornings free over the next few days. This is when the sun will still be shining across the country. After that, however, dense clouds will dominate the sky.
Friday should start off sunny. However, denser fields of cloud will soon pass in medium-high layers during the day, but will not bring any significant precipitation. Towards the evening, sunny weather will prevail again, Geosphere Austria forecast on Thursday. Early morning temperatures of three to ten degrees and daytime highs of 17 to 22 degrees are expected.
Unsettled, but it will stay dry
On Saturday, after a sunny start, extensive fields of cloud will pass over the eastern half of the country in particular, but again without precipitation. In the west, sunshine will predominate alongside flat cumulus clouds. Weak to moderate winds from northerly directions, with early morning temperatures of four to ten degrees and daytime highs of 17 to 23 degrees.
Thundery showers on Mother's Day
On Sunday - Mother's Day - the sun will initially shine quite frequently. However, from later in the morning, more and more cumulus clouds will form, followed by a few rain showers, some of them thundery, especially over the eastern half of the country. From the late afternoon, the showers will become less frequent again and the clouds will decrease. During the day, temperatures of up to 25 degrees are possible.
The start of the week remains unsettled
Monday will be at least partly sunny until later in the morning. Then there will be a lot of cumulus clouds followed by some rain showers and local thunderstorms, especially in the west, south and southeast. Daytime highs could still reach up to 25 degrees.
Up to 27 degrees possible on Tuesday
Over the western half of Austria, clouds and sunny spells will alternate on Tuesday. Rain showers or thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the day, most of them in the afternoon. Further east, there will be at least intermittent sunshine and it will remain mostly dry. The lowest temperatures will be between five and 13 degrees, with daytime highs of 18 to 27 degrees.
