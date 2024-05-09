Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Weapons ban imposed

Sports car driver wielded a pistol at the wheel

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 12:08

After a car driver handled a pistol while driving in heavy evening traffic in Graz-Umgebung, police officers stopped the 38-year-old in a high-profile operation. His weapon and ammunition were confiscated and he had to pay fines for several traffic violations.

comment0 Kommentare

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a plainclothes patrol from the Styrian Provincial Traffic Department (LVA) was heading out of town on Triester Straße. The officers became aware of a sports car after the driver of the vehicle apparently handled an object conspicuously while driving. As the plainclothes police officers overtook the vehicle in front of them, they noticed two men inside the vehicle. The driver (38) was wielding a black pistol, which he had circled around his index finger several times while driving. His passenger (21) was sitting next to him.

Manhunt launched
The plainclothes police officers immediately launched a radio manhunt for the vehicle in question. Several police patrols provided support. Shortly before the intersection of Feldkirchner Straße and the local area of Feldkirchen bei Graz, patrol officers stopped the sports car in the heavy evening traffic and directly on Triester Straße. The police officers, who were wearing heavy protective equipment, stopped the apparently armed men in the vehicle.

Officers then seized the pistol in question in the glove compartment of the vehicle. As it turned out, it was a deceptively real-looking alarm gun. The 38-year-old driver from the district of Graz-Umgebung stated that he only had it with him for the purpose of self-protection and out of fear of possible robberies.

Several traffic violations
Police officers seized the weapon and ammunition and issued a provisional weapons ban against the 38-year-old Austrian. He will be reported to the police. The man also had to pay fines for several traffic violations on the spot. No one was injured.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf