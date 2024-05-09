Sports car driver wielded a pistol at the wheel

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a plainclothes patrol from the Styrian Provincial Traffic Department (LVA) was heading out of town on Triester Straße. The officers became aware of a sports car after the driver of the vehicle apparently handled an object conspicuously while driving. As the plainclothes police officers overtook the vehicle in front of them, they noticed two men inside the vehicle. The driver (38) was wielding a black pistol, which he had circled around his index finger several times while driving. His passenger (21) was sitting next to him.