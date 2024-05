5-4 after being down 1-4! Canucks reward crazy comeback

Numerous penalties

The Florida Panthers showed a strong reaction to their 5-1 opening defeat against the Boston Bruins. Last year's finalists won the second match in front of their home crowd impressively 6:1 and equalized the score at 1:1. The home side's goal machine only started to heat up after falling behind and from the second period onwards. Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart shone with four scoring points each. The game was characterized by a number of penalties. In the final period alone, the Panthers conceded 67 penalty minutes and the Bruins as many as 79.