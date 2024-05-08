Salzburg League
Fortress Aug remains impregnable even for leaders
A win would have been the equivalent of an early championship victory in the Salzburg League. But: As in the first leg, Seekirchen proved too high a hurdle for dominator Kuchl.
The Aug fortress is unbreakable. In the game of last chances, Seekirchen did not give leader Kuchl any of them, winning clearly and deservedly 4:0. Before the break, Eliasch scored with his head after a corner and cross into the sixteen. He had been criminally neglected (23'). After the break, Neumayr finished off a counter-attack after Pär's pass in an exemplary manner (60'). Pär himself increased the lead to 3:0 after a cross-field pass (69'). Plakhtyria finished off the scoring to make it 4:0.
Bitter for Kuchl: Rosenstatter injured his knee in the 3-0 defeat. Coach Tom Hofer summed up: "It was absolutely not our day. After Hödl's great chance at the start, they were more determined, more aggressive and better." Seekirchen, who remain undefeated at home (the only team in the league to do so), reduced the gap to six points and can still hope to win the long-distance title duel with Tennengauer. Seekirchen coach Mario Lapkalo, who was also congratulated on a great performance by Mayor Pieringer, was satisfied: "I'm delighted for the team. We've now been unbeaten at home for almost a year and have coped well with the shock of Kauba's injury the previous week (cruciate ligament and mensicus tear)." But: "We are still a passenger in the title race and can only do our homework."
Coach stays, head of sport leaves
Meanwhile, Grödig celebrated their first spring victory in the league with a 1-0 win against Bürmoos. With Krainz and Völkl making their comeback from the bench, the visitors' Jung was shown the yellow card after the break and Völkl scored from a corner in stoppage time. The personnel decisions have now also been made: Sporting director Heimo Pfeifenberger will leave the club at the end of June, while coach Arsim Deliu will take over the personnel agenda with immediate effect. On Tuesday, however, he turned down FC Pinzgau, who had been courting him.
A trio made important moves in the basement. SAK (Jankovic is leaving for Grödig in the summer) secured a "must win" (in the words of chairman Larionows) in Adnet - 4:0. Thalgau surprisingly dispatched Eugendorf 4:1 and Straßwalchen won 4:0 in Henndorf. "The players didn't want to let themselves get carried away for May and have a great team spirit," said a satisfied coach Bernhard Huber-Rieder. The round of fixtures between problem children Golling and Anif as well as Siezenheim and Bramberg will follow on Thursday.
