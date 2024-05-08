Fortress Aug remains impregnable even for leaders

Bitter for Kuchl: Rosenstatter injured his knee in the 3-0 defeat. Coach Tom Hofer summed up: "It was absolutely not our day. After Hödl's great chance at the start, they were more determined, more aggressive and better." Seekirchen, who remain undefeated at home (the only team in the league to do so), reduced the gap to six points and can still hope to win the long-distance title duel with Tennengauer. Seekirchen coach Mario Lapkalo, who was also congratulated on a great performance by Mayor Pieringer, was satisfied: "I'm delighted for the team. We've now been unbeaten at home for almost a year and have coped well with the shock of Kauba's injury the previous week (cruciate ligament and mensicus tear)." But: "We are still a passenger in the title race and can only do our homework."