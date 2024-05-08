Grid operators worried
“Expansion of the electricity grids is progressing far too slowly”
If we really want to move away from oil and gas and achieve the climate targets, we need a massive expansion of the domestic electricity grids. Because these are already at the end of their capacities. The transmission system operator APG therefore wants to invest a good nine billion euros by 2033. However, the hurdles are still huge - which is slowing down the expansion, the management criticizes.
"We are simply not getting the approvals we need to expand the grid," explains APG CEO Gerhard Christiner, backing this up with an example. Voestalpine, for example, is currently pushing ahead with decarbonization. The positive decision for a pipeline expansion was made in March 2023, but nothing has progressed since then because various objections, for example regarding species protection, have paralyzed everything. "If you want climate protection, you have to do it more quickly," says Christiner.
He misses a clear commitment from politicians. While other countries, such as Germany, have already implemented "acceleration measures", little is happening here. For example, the important Renewable Energy Expansion Acceleration Act (EABG) is still only a draft and still a long way from being passed by parliament. Without this law, which gives priority to climate protection, procedures would continue to take far too long. "We need a broad political commitment here. At the moment, grid expansion is going far too slowly in our country," emphasizes APG CEO Thomas Karall.
The doubling of grid capacities is necessary.
APG-Vorstand Gerhard Christiner
Bild: Reinhard Holl
Demand for grid expansion is enormous, APG is planning nine billion euros
"We have gradually used up the reserves in the electricity grid," explains Christiner. You can also feel it massively in the fact that grid access is restricted or even rejected. The planned dimensions of renewables for the energy transition are enormous. If the ambitious targets are to be achieved, the installed capacity of wind, solar and the like will have to be tripled. "This means at least doubling the capacity of the grids," emphasizes Christiner.
In any case, APG is investing nine billion euros by 2033. In addition to line construction, a lot of money is being invested in transformer stations so that electricity from photovoltaics or wind can be fed into the grid at all.
West-east lines as a bottleneck
The expansion of power lines between western and eastern Austria is also of great importance. Currently, 85 percent of wind and PV capacities are installed in the east of the country. However, the important pumped storage power plants, which will have a capacity of around 7,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, are located in the west. However, the transmission lines from west to east currently have less than half this capacity at 3000 MW.
Investments bring high added value
The nine billion euros flowing into the grids is a big buzzer. "However, if we take the climate targets seriously, there is no alternative," emphasizes Christiner. It is also an investment that will last for many decades. "The benefits will be passed on to generations," adds Karall.
The high economic impact of the nine billion euro package should also not be forgotten. According to an Economica study, it will not only create 90,000 jobs by 2033, but also generate an impressive 6.6 billion euros in added value. Not to mention the tax revenue, which, according to Economica CEO Christian Helmenstein, amounts to a whopping 2.8 billion euros for nine billion euros of investment.
