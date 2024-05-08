“Expansion of the electricity grids is progressing far too slowly”

Demand for grid expansion is enormous, APG is planning nine billion euros

"We have gradually used up the reserves in the electricity grid," explains Christiner. You can also feel it massively in the fact that grid access is restricted or even rejected. The planned dimensions of renewables for the energy transition are enormous. If the ambitious targets are to be achieved, the installed capacity of wind, solar and the like will have to be tripled. "This means at least doubling the capacity of the grids," emphasizes Christiner.