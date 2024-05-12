Rainhard Fendrich returns to the spotlight

Yesterday and today

"Basically, this concert was something like a reunion or a coming together on a higher level," explains Kolonovits, "the show basically covered Rainhard's entire spectrum and a lot of the program had never been orchestrated before." For example, the three songs "A winzig klaner Tropfen Zeit", "Die Welt ist groß" and "Die Erde", which come from different eras, were combined into a medley. "All the songs deal with the same topic and it was very interesting to think about what the 26-year-old Fendrich had to say about it and what the 'old' one is thinking about today." Due to Kolonovits' absence from Austria, the two greats often worked together in advance via video conferencing. For example, Fendrich arranged the song "September is my time" in the style of Gershwin or transformed the iconic "Tango Korrupti" into a saloon tango.