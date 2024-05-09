New association helps toads on their “love migration”

In more than 200 hours, the helpers used buckets in all weathers to ensure that the amphibians were able to cross the busy L...75 safely. Because the collection of the animals took place at dusk, the road maintenance department provided light cones. As the animal rescuers were working on the grounds of the military training area, they had to complete an explosives and safety briefing from the army. "proNatur" wants to protect the natural area around Allentsteig, the "Krone" reported. However, it is dependent on helpers and financial support.