Countless animal sacrifices
New association helps toads on their “love migration”
New nature conservation association in Allentsteig still has a long way to go. For the time being, they are supporting endangered amphibians.
The newly founded association "proNatur Allentsteig" let deeds speak louder than words: 14 volunteers helped to bring more than 800 toads, tree frogs and tree frogs safely to their spawning grounds near the Böhmteich pond. Crossing the road is life-threatening for the amphibians: even if they are not run over directly with the tires, the suction of a few km/h causes them to be thrown against the underside of the car and thus killed.
In more than 200 hours, the helpers used buckets in all weathers to ensure that the amphibians were able to cross the busy L...75 safely. Because the collection of the animals took place at dusk, the road maintenance department provided light cones. As the animal rescuers were working on the grounds of the military training area, they had to complete an explosives and safety briefing from the army. "proNatur" wants to protect the natural area around Allentsteig, the "Krone" reported. However, it is dependent on helpers and financial support.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.