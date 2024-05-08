Schools cooperate
As a group commander of the fire department to the Matura
A Klagenfurt technical college has entered into a special cooperation with the provincial fire brigade school that is unique in Carinthia. Together they train young leaders.
"During my work as a professor at the HTL Mössingerstraße in Klagenfurt, it occurred to me that the training here fits in very well with the fire department, as the fire department is increasingly concerned with electronics and technology," says Benjamin Makula, who himself attended the HTL as a student and is now active there as a teacher and with the Kalvarienberg fire brigade.
For this reason, a unique nationwide cooperation was launched last October under the motto "As a group commander for the HTL Matura" between the Higher Technical College and the State Fire Service School (LFS).
During the five-year course, the young people learn a lot about fire departments and complete various courses, from extended basic training to modern fire protection systems, before being trained as respiratory protection and fire protection officers and finally graduating as group commanders.
I think the connection between the HTL and the provincial fire brigade school is great. The courses on offer are very interesting and I can make good use of them for my work at the Viktring-Stein/Neudorf fire department.
Philipp Krenn (17) aus Viktring besucht die 3. Klasse
"The students are given extra time off for the courses at the LFS, and various topics are covered in greater depth in the lessons. We also go on lots of excursions and trips," explains Harald Grünanger, Head of the Department of Electronics and Computer Engineering at HTL Mössingerstraße.
When I heard about the optional course, I was immediately enthusiastic. I've already learned a lot of new things and really enjoy the camaraderie. I love helping people and I'm a keen member of the Kalvarienberg youth fire department.
Alice Egger (14) aus Klagenfurt besucht die 1. Klasse
There are currently 23 participants in the open course in Klagenfurt, including six girls. "We want to use the existing synergies between the two schools and motivate young people to take on responsibility as group commanders. In other words, not only to be part of a fire department, but also to make decisions," say the two teachers.
