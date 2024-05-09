A clear trend
Why companies are now turning to online auctions
Before the renovation of its headquarters in the center of Linz, Sparkasse Oberösterreich is auctioning off over 560 items today. The decision to dispose of inventory in this way is fully in line with the trend. From construction companies to real estate companies: read here why the hammer is now falling more often at online auctions.
On Wednesday, the bid for a filing cabinet was 14 euros, while 19 interested parties had already bid for two green plants, driving the price up to 40 euros before the virtual hammer falls every ten seconds at the online auction on aurena.at from 1 pm on Thursday, May 9.
More than 560 items will be offered at the auction of the Sparkasse-OÖ inventory. The bank is using the platform to get rid of items before the renovation of its headquarters. True to the motto: a second life for used things instead of throwing them away!
If a business premises, warehouse or company headquarters needs to be empty quickly and at a defined time, our auctions are the best method of disposal.
Jürgen Blematl, Geschäftsführer Aurena
Strabag and WAG have also had items auctioned off
An online auction is the trend anyway. At Strabag, more than 1100 items were auctioned off before the demolition of the old Upper Austria headquarters: from toilets and canopies to air conditioning units. The real estate company WAG also parted with items in this way when the headquarters in Linz were cleared. In addition to post boxes and fire extinguishers, there was even the opportunity to get hold of an eight and a half meter long laurel hedge.
"The circular economy is becoming an increasingly important decision criterion. There is no more sustainable form of recycling than reuse," says Jürgen Blematl, head of the online platform Aurena, which currently handles an average of around 35 auction projects per week.
Flea market for employees at Oberösterreichische Versicherung
Oberösterreichische Versicherung chose a different approach when changing its brand image: old advertising materials were offered to employees at a flea market. The proceeds were donated.
