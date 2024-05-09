Why companies are now turning to online auctions

Strabag and WAG have also had items auctioned off

An online auction is the trend anyway. At Strabag, more than 1100 items were auctioned off before the demolition of the old Upper Austria headquarters: from toilets and canopies to air conditioning units. The real estate company WAG also parted with items in this way when the headquarters in Linz were cleared. In addition to post boxes and fire extinguishers, there was even the opportunity to get hold of an eight and a half meter long laurel hedge.