“Gault Millau” toques thanks to closeness to nature

Award-winning chef Tobias Schöpf regularly gets into trouble at home. "I'm going into the forest for a moment," he says to his wife. Hours later, he is still not back home, instead he is still hunting for herbs, buds, roots and other treasures from the mountains. Tobias needs them as material for his experiments in the culinary laboratory of the "Rote Wand". The worst thing for him is when the largest and most beautiful specimens are hidden deep in the ground and he only has a few small roots in his rucksack after a day in the forest. At the gourmet hideaway "Rote Wand", Jamie Unshelm from Solingen is the chef and creative head of the laboratory of unimagined possibilities. 99 percent of the culinary inventions here are completely new flavors that no one has ever tasted before. To taste them for the first time, you need one thing above all - courage.