Soon the earth will shake
Nova Rock takes place over four days for the last time
Four days, three stages and lots of fun - more than 200,000 music fans will soon declare the Pannonia Fields II in Nickelsdorf their sacred ground. With a wide-ranging program, the iconic festival will make the earth shake. Preparations are in full swing.
From June 13 to 16, Nickelsdorf will once again become a Mecca for tens of thousands of pilgrims and fans of hard (guitar) sounds. Organizer Ewald Tatar brings them a concentrated load of power over four days of Nova Rock. As he "predicted", Green Day, Måneskin, Bring Me The Horizon and Avenged Sevenfold headline the program. Rock legend Alice Cooper will also be whirling across the stage, with Avril Lavigne and Sum 41 also in the spotlight.
Stage act instead of Hollywood action
Screen star Keanu Reeves will bring a touch of Hollywood with him, but he will radiate the alternative rock charm of his band Dogstar. Anyone who knows him is well aware that the action hero has no airs and graces and prefers to surf through life - the real "Matrix" - on electrifying waves of sound, just like in the cult movie "Dangerous Surf". "Nova Rock is an honor for me," said the versatile artist.
"Everything has been thought of"
The Barracuda Music team around Ewald Tatar, which is "resurrecting" the mega-festival for the 18th time, is well-rehearsed. "Nova Rock has an appeal far beyond the borders of the country, it has long broken all records," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, appreciating the spectacular event. "Smooth operations are guaranteed," promises District Governor Ulrike Zschech.
Large contingent of emergency services
250 police officers will be on duty. There will also be 120 paramedics, eight emergency doctors and twelve Red Cross staff on site 24 hours a day. The fire department will be on standby with up to 200 people. More than 550 stewards will ensure that everything runs smoothly on behalf of the organizer. "In order to keep more than 10,500 cars, 4,500 caravans, shuttle services and cab traffic in order, 360 additional traffic signs will be set up," announces Zschech.
More gigs for young audiences
Away from Nova Rock, Barracuda Music will be getting more involved in Mörbisch in future. "To open up the Seebühne more to a young audience," explains Doskozil. As part of the new cooperation, Zucchero will be performing live there for the first time on July 15. "This premiere marks the beginning of a three-year partnership for the time being," says Doskozil. The concert with Zucchero is already sold out, but tickets are still available for the next Mörbisch highlight, James Blunt on July 30. Tagträumer, a band from Burgenland and Styria, will be on stage as support. "A promising start," says Doskozil.
Hoping for good weather
The sad news for hardcore fans at the end: in future, Nova Rock will only take place on three days in Nickelsdorf, as Ewald Tatar announces. But that doesn't dampen the festival atmosphere. All that remains for Barracuda Music is to hope that the weather changes. Dark storm clouds like those at the press conference on Wednesday at the Purbach estate of award-winning chef Max Stiegl may disappear over the Pannonia Fields II before Nova Rock.
"They probably will," notes Ewald Tatar confidently. The statistics prove him right: "Although Nova Rock and rain simply belong together for many fans, the fact is that 70 percent of all festival days so far have been dry and dusty."
