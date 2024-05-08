Nova Rock takes place over four days for the last time

More gigs for young audiences

Away from Nova Rock, Barracuda Music will be getting more involved in Mörbisch in future. "To open up the Seebühne more to a young audience," explains Doskozil. As part of the new cooperation, Zucchero will be performing live there for the first time on July 15. "This premiere marks the beginning of a three-year partnership for the time being," says Doskozil. The concert with Zucchero is already sold out, but tickets are still available for the next Mörbisch highlight, James Blunt on July 30. Tagträumer, a band from Burgenland and Styria, will be on stage as support. "A promising start," says Doskozil.