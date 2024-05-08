Strike against puppy mafia: customs free 30 dogs

Anyone who buys dogs from car trunks to save money, orders them from dubious online platforms or has them delivered from abroad is accepting unnecessary, severe suffering - and could soon be liable to prosecution thanks to a change in the law!

Instead, the Animal Welfare Ombudsperson's Office in Vienna advises buyers to follow the WAU method, the animal-friendly 3-step plan for a sensible dog purchase:

Acquire knowledge and obtain comprehensive information in advance

Acquire and obtain comprehensive information in advance Check what the animal shelter has to offer , as many dogs - including pedigree dogs - are waiting there for their owners

Check what the animal shelter has to , as many dogs - including pedigree dogs - are waiting there for their owners Obtainsupportin your search - the animal welfare ombudspersons and the providers of specialist courses are on hand with advice and information on the breed in question

You should also always ask to see the parent animals and their papers!