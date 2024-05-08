Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Richard Lugner:

Vegan menu and wedding night at the Grand Hotel

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 12:48

In less than a month, Simone Reiländer and Richard Lugner will finally be husband and wife for the second time! After their engagement in 2021, they went on hiatus for a while. Now, three years later, they are over the moon again and this time they are really getting serious. The invitations for June 1 have already been sent out and a romantic wedding night has been pre-booked.

comment0 Kommentare

Around 50 guests have been invited to the small celebration in the Stone Hall of Vienna City Hall, it has now been announced. Among them, as reported, is Lugner's ex-wife "Mausi" Christina Lugner, who absolutely wanted to be there.

Early taps for wedding night
Afterwards, a vegan wedding menu - bride Simone is an animal rights activist - is served at Palais Auersperg.

But not for too long. It's supposed to end at 7 pm. The romantic wedding night still has to be mastered.

Richard and Simone Lugner are looking forward to their future together. (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Richard and Simone Lugner are looking forward to their future together.
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

First ...
Lugner has already revealed in the big "Krone" interview that the wedding will take place in the same suite in the Grand Hotel where he hosted Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow, as his opera ball guest in February.

Imperial ambience with a "King" feeling and a late love breakfast the next morning.

... and their last night together
After all, it will probably be their last night together, and that has to be celebrated in style. Because: "Otherwise we'll sleep separately. Like Dagi and Helmut Zilk once did. Because I snore and she can't stand it," says Lugner in the "Krone" interview.

The future Mrs. Lugner also sees it that way. She confirmed: "Separate bedrooms are the guarantee that you get the sleep your body needs to recover."

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf