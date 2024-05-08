Richard Lugner:
Vegan menu and wedding night at the Grand Hotel
In less than a month, Simone Reiländer and Richard Lugner will finally be husband and wife for the second time! After their engagement in 2021, they went on hiatus for a while. Now, three years later, they are over the moon again and this time they are really getting serious. The invitations for June 1 have already been sent out and a romantic wedding night has been pre-booked.
Around 50 guests have been invited to the small celebration in the Stone Hall of Vienna City Hall, it has now been announced. Among them, as reported, is Lugner's ex-wife "Mausi" Christina Lugner, who absolutely wanted to be there.
Early taps for wedding night
Afterwards, a vegan wedding menu - bride Simone is an animal rights activist - is served at Palais Auersperg.
But not for too long. It's supposed to end at 7 pm. The romantic wedding night still has to be mastered.
First ...
Lugner has already revealed in the big "Krone" interview that the wedding will take place in the same suite in the Grand Hotel where he hosted Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow, as his opera ball guest in February.
Imperial ambience with a "King" feeling and a late love breakfast the next morning.
... and their last night together
After all, it will probably be their last night together, and that has to be celebrated in style. Because: "Otherwise we'll sleep separately. Like Dagi and Helmut Zilk once did. Because I snore and she can't stand it," says Lugner in the "Krone" interview.
The future Mrs. Lugner also sees it that way. She confirmed: "Separate bedrooms are the guarantee that you get the sleep your body needs to recover."
