Beer party: Wlazny presents first members

"Inner impulse" led to the beer party

The members presented on Wednesday - none of whom are "established" politicians - cited the desire to make a difference as the reason for their involvement in the Beer Party. In addition, Wlazny's movement offers "low-threshold access" and provides a "breath of fresh air". One of them is lawyer Viktoria Müllner, who says she specializes in data protection and IT law. Getting actively involved was "an inner impulse". It is important to her to be able to shape the world. In the past, she has worked in the field of human rights, Müllner says.