Program in progress
Beer party: Wlazny presents first members
Although Dominik Wlazny presented his first supporters on Wednesday, the program of his beer party is still a long way off. The party is currently working on becoming fit for parliament. The "menu" is to be "gradually rolled out" over the course of the campaign.
To date, just under 10,000 members and supporters, or around 55% of the funding target, have been reached. However, this is only a "snapshot", with each press conference and media presence there will be more, said party founder Wlazny at a press conference on Wednesday. "We are growing, we are growing organically. In reality, we are building a party that is fit for parliament - that takes time," said the musician, explaining his approach.
"Inner impulse" led to the beer party
The members presented on Wednesday - none of whom are "established" politicians - cited the desire to make a difference as the reason for their involvement in the Beer Party. In addition, Wlazny's movement offers "low-threshold access" and provides a "breath of fresh air". One of them is lawyer Viktoria Müllner, who says she specializes in data protection and IT law. Getting actively involved was "an inner impulse". It is important to her to be able to shape the world. In the past, she has worked in the field of human rights, Müllner says.
Thomas Schuster, an entrepreneur from the Weinviertel region, wants to champion the interests of small and medium-sized enterprises in the beer party. He has been an independent entrepreneur for twelve years. "SMEs are the backbone of the local economy." Measures are needed to create space for innovation.
More on the "menu" at the next press conference
Medical doctor Heinrich Leskowschek, who works as an internist and gastroenterologist at the hospital in Leoben, wants to contribute his expertise in the healthcare sector. He is "confident" that he can make a difference together with a great team.
To be continued: Further details are to be presented at the next press conference at the end of May.
