This cult restaurant has now slipped into bankruptcy

These are the reasons

"The main reasons given for the insolvency are a massive slump in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, with sales not expected to increase again until 2024. In addition, massive cost increases in the energy and personnel sectors as well as in the use of goods as a result of the energy crisis in the same period are cited in the insolvency application," according to the statement from the Kreditschutzverband von 1870 (KSV 1870).