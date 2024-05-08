Two locations
Climate stickers once again cause chaos in early morning traffic
It is already the third protest day of the Last Generation in Vienna. On Wednesday morning, despite rain showers, several activists once again blocked the roads in early morning traffic. This time, Matzleinsdorfer Platz and the busy A23 were affected. The sticker was again part of the disruptive action.
From 8 a.m., both activist actions caused extensive traffic jams. The police were again quickly on the scene to break up the protests. Nevertheless, the delays caused chaos on the roads. The new wave of protests in Vienna has already caused a few surprises over the past two days.
New protest actions
This time, not only the stickers were used, but also paint buckets, which were emptied in front of the entrance to a supermarket chain to draw attention to the food shortage caused by the climate crisis. "Right to affordable food. Right to survival. Right to climate protection," they later declared on social media. All three people involved were provisionally arrested on Monday.
"Fire alarm" on Tuesday
A "fire alarm" was sounded at 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday to draw attention to the climate crisis. "We are the fire alarm of a sleeping and repressive society", she explained in a press release. A few hours later, the stickers were also used on the streets of Penzing, causing chaos in the early morning traffic.
Demands of the last generation
The climate demonstrators are calling for an end to new oil and gas drilling. As an immediate measure for better air quality and lower CO2 emissions, they want a speed limit of 100 km/h on the highway.
