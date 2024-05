Bartoli pushes her limits at the Festival this year

Power and intrigue take center stage in the opera "La clemenza di Tito" at the Whitsun Festival: Vitellia has her sights set on the throne - and she plots her way there. While there are fierce power struggles between the characters in the Mozart opera, the artists behind the scenes are all the more amicable: "We trust each other very much. This allows us to push our limits together as an ensemble," says Cecilia Bartoli, Artistic Director of the Salzburg Whitsun Festival.