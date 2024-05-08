Wounds become infected
“That’s why cat bites can be dangerous”
Rescue operation because of a cat in Salzburg! A cat suddenly attacked its owner - with painful consequences, the "Krone" reported. The head of animal rescue now informs: "Cat bites can be dangerous".
He looks so cute and sweet in the photos - but the hairy four-legged friend has it thick as a fist behind his ears and even brought his owner to hospital. Oswin Mair from the Austrian Animal Rescue Service explains this in an interview with "Krone". "It was almost unbelievable at first, we thought it was a prank call. But it was actually a dramatic incident."
Bitten in the leg
A woman from Salzburg, living in the Niederalm district of Anif and mother of two children, was the victim of her cat last weekend. He suddenly attacked the woman and bit her leg, Mair explains: "He really bit into her. The woman then immediately sent her two children to grandma and barricaded herself in the children's room." She even put a chair under the door handle and locked herself in. "Because the cat knew how to open doors," says Mair. When the animal rescuers reached the apartment in a hurry, they shooed the animal onto the balcony.
Cat bites can cause inflammation due to bacteria. This was also the case after this operation.
Oswin Mair von der Österreichischen Tierrettung
Because of the wound, the animal rescuers called the Red Cross afterwards: "We were also worried that the wound could become infected, as this is often the case with cat bites."
Bacteria in the animal's mouth
As Mair explains, bacteria in the animal's mouth were the reason for this. And such an inflammation did indeed occur in the affected woman. The cat owner received appropriate medical treatment. She has since been able to leave the hospital.
The fighting cat was taken to the vet. He is still being kept there. "She will be neutered there, as this has not yet been done." It is not yet entirely clear whether the cat will be allowed home again after the attack on his mistress: the decision lies with the cat's owner. "Possibly a friend will take over the cat." That remains to be seen.
