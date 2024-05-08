“That’s why cat bites can be dangerous”

Bitten in the leg

A woman from Salzburg, living in the Niederalm district of Anif and mother of two children, was the victim of her cat last weekend. He suddenly attacked the woman and bit her leg, Mair explains: "He really bit into her. The woman then immediately sent her two children to grandma and barricaded herself in the children's room." She even put a chair under the door handle and locked herself in. "Because the cat knew how to open doors," says Mair. When the animal rescuers reached the apartment in a hurry, they shooed the animal onto the balcony.