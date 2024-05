Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma – LIVE copy from 9pm

Marseille, of course, have their own center forward in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is sniffing at the 30-goal mark in 2023/24. The Gabon attacker came close on several occasions in the first leg and could feel very comfortable if Atalanta put more pressure on him at home, giving him more space. And if he scores once in this competition, the second goal usually follows soon after.