Confessed to crimes
Young Rapid fan charged with graffiti
18-year-old on trial in Krems for serious damage to property. The young sprayer confessed and paid for the damage caused.
Was it mere group dynamics or just youthful stupidity, but in the end it was certainly "complete nonsense". Which has now ended for an 18-year-old in court in Krems. The passionate Rapid fan had to answer for serious damage to property. He confessed to the charges - and was quite remorseful.
However, he only claims to have been a "follower". The majority of the charges are said to be the responsibility of another soccer supporter - who was absent on the day of the trial due to a short-term illness.
You think it's cool, then you want to try it out and in the end it's complete nonsense. I wouldn't do that today.
Angeklagter Rapid-Anhänger am Landesgericht Krems
The two are said to have left their traces - graffiti to be precise - on electricity boxes, traffic signs, a wall or even a bridge pillar during their forays through Krems. With clear messages: with tributes to their favorite green and white soccer club and wild insults against the police.
Trial was postponed
"I was interested in graffiti and just wanted to try it out. I let myself get carried away," says the young man. But his spray-painting career ended right after his first attempt in the dock. He "incidentally" tore down a rainbow flag that was attached to a school. He would never do this again today, the 18-year-old confirmed in court. And paid for the damage caused. Trial adjourned!
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.