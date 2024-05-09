After the rescue:
Fruchthof bosses hit the ground running
Initially, the popular fresh food supermarket in the east of Innsbruck was threatened with closure, but then it was rescued. The new management has left much as it was and is nevertheless hinting at innovations.
As announced in March, the two Innsbruck entrepreneurs Johann Berchtold jun. and Johannes Marsoner officially took over the Fruchthof in Innsbruck's Josef-Wilberger-Straße in Neu-Arzl at the beginning of May. The reason for this was the withdrawal of the Frischeparadies group after almost 30 years, and closure was more than just a possibility.
A new operator was found for the fruit and vegetable and delicatessen market, and further future cooperation was agreed with the remaining tenants.
Die neuen Betreiber Berchtold und Marsoner
Staying true to the motto
The Fruchthof's long-standing motto "Honest enjoyment without compromise" is no empty phrase, emphasize the two new bosses.
Together with the proven mix of tenants and the dedicated staff, the Fruchthof will continue to offer the usual range of products in the future, Berchtold and Marsoner emphasize in unison. A new operator has been found for the fruit and vegetable and delicatessen market, and further future cooperation has been agreed with the remaining tenants.
The "Fischiff" will also remain open
The toque-awarded restaurant "Fischiff", which is well-known beyond the city limits and has won numerous awards, will also remain open under chef Reinhard Hamun. "The takeover changes nothing, the business will continue without interruption," emphasize the two local entrepreneurs. For the future, however, they have one or two innovations in store for their loyal customers.
