Archduke Johann finally has his own museum

The corridor area is used not only to present Archduke Johann's reforms and his international network, but also to place him in chronological order. Information is provided in a compact and easily understandable way. A look at "his" Stainz (after all, he was also mayor there), the history of the palace as a residence for the family and an overview of his many foundations follow. The family is then introduced, whereby his resolute wife Anna Plochl and much later Countess of Meran - apart from the kitschy stories about their love that was not befitting their status - is given somewhat less attention than expected. A nice idea, however, is the Archduke's "Styrian tailcoat", faithfully recreated by the Styrian Heimatwerk, with which he used to emphasize his connection to the people.