Stainz Castle
Archduke Johann finally has his own museum
The new Archduke Johann Museum, part of the Universalmuseum Joanneum, will be officially opened at Stainz Castle next Saturday. On 650 cleverly designed square meters, his life and work for Styria will be comprehensively told.
"Without Archduke Johann, Styria would not be Styria," said Governor Christopher Drexler during a preliminary visit to the new museum. And so it comes as no surprise that the "Styrian prince" is being extensively honored at Stainz Castle, which was also his residence. After all, without the Archduke and his desire to establish a major educational institution in Styria, there would be no Universalmuseum Joanneum, of which the new institution is now the 20th museum.
On 650 square metres, all aspects of the Habsburg, who dedicated his life to progress, are examined, cleverly designed by "die Organisation" and scientifically processed by museum director Karlheinz Wirnsberger and his curators Barbara Müller and Maria Zengerer. In addition to many exciting objects from the Joanneum's collection, numerous interactive stations invite visitors to take a closer look. You can also deepen your knowledge in the many drawers where you can find letters and personal items.
The corridor area is used not only to present Archduke Johann's reforms and his international network, but also to place him in chronological order. Information is provided in a compact and easily understandable way. A look at "his" Stainz (after all, he was also mayor there), the history of the palace as a residence for the family and an overview of his many foundations follow. The family is then introduced, whereby his resolute wife Anna Plochl and much later Countess of Meran - apart from the kitschy stories about their love that was not befitting their status - is given somewhat less attention than expected. A nice idea, however, is the Archduke's "Styrian tailcoat", faithfully recreated by the Styrian Heimatwerk, with which he used to emphasize his connection to the people.
Combining tradition and progress
Of course, his roles as imperial administrator and military officer are also addressed, as are his love of nature, his passion for travel and the many achievements that he pushed through in Styria - sometimes against great resistance - and which Joanneum director Marko Mele summarizes in a quote from the prince: "Faithful to the good old, therefore no less receptive to the good new".
The Archduke Johann Museum will be officially opened with a grand ceremony next Saturday at 11 am. More than 250 guests have already registered for the event.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.