What it can cost:

The Graz bicycle police are on the prowl again

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 15:00

At the beginning of the week, uniformed members of the Graz police force resumed their duties on two wheels. Over the summer months, the officers are to ensure greater safety and order on the cycle paths and in the parks of Graz. Last year, there were almost 2,400 reports, including 58 for drunk driving alone.

Nine police officers (14 would be preferable) will be out and about in Graz in a particularly sporty manner until the end of October: the officers will once again ensure law and order from the saddle of their bicycles. "This year, the focus is not only on bicycles but also on trendy sports equipment," explains Major Roman Strauß, Deputy Head of the Traffic Department at Graz City Police Command.

Problems with pimped e-scooters
Pimped-up e-scooters in particular, but also so-called tuk-tuks and cargo bikes that are too wide, are repeatedly targeted by police officers on cycle paths. "E-scooters up to 25 km/h are not a problem," explains bicycle police officer Rainer Sengseis. "But many people have tuned the vehicles and ride at speeds of 50 to 60 km/h without a helmet or insurance. What's more, they are actually only licensed for one person, but very often there are two on them."

Avoid making phone calls on the bike: It costs 50 euros
Avoid making phone calls on the bike: It costs 50 euros
Alko rider's bike had to be chained up
Then there are electric motorcycles, for example, where many drivers forget that the alcohol regulations also apply here. Drunk drivers are always on the radar anyway. "I had a drunk driver last year who still wanted to continue driving. He just kept getting on the bike. In the end, I had to handcuff his bike," says Sengseis with a grin.

"There are always those who don't understand," adds colleague Melanie Zotter. The policewoman remembers a very special candidate on two wheels: "I caught the gentleman drunk three times in a row. He lacked any sense of wrongdoing." Also unforgettable is a drunk cyclist who thought that if he switched off his lights, nobody would see him...

What costs how much?
The reactions to the officers are generally relatively positive. "And we issue far more warnings than we actually punish," says Rainer Sengseis reassuringly. But of course there are offenses where they know no mercy, such as cell phone use or alcohol. Incidentally, making a phone call costs 50 euros, missing lights 20 euros and driving on the sidewalk costs ten euros.

Zitat Icon

However, we issue far more warnings to cyclists than we actually fine.

Fahrradpolizist Rainer Sengseis

As well as monitoring cycling traffic and carrying out checks in Graz's hotspots, the police officers also take part in searches in areas that are easier to reach by bike and carry out all other normal police work. The officers cover up to 100 kilometers per day.

For license plates on bicycles
Like many other road users, the police officers with tires are very positive about mandatory number plates on bicycles. "It would make riders easier to recognize and make many things more comprehensible," says Rainer Sengseis, and his colleagues nod in agreement. "It would certainly be a good thing for the police."

Eva Stockner
Eva Stockner
