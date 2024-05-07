Despite a lack of information
60 percent want to take part in the European elections
Across Europe, around 60% of respondents want to take part in the European Parliament elections in a month's time. That would be significantly more than in 2019, when voter turnout was 51%. The Bertelsmann Stiftung survey was conducted among 13,300 citizens in all EU countries.
According to the survey, six out of ten respondents plan to vote. A further quarter said they "might" vote. In turn, 15 percent do not plan to vote in the EU elections between June 6 and 9 (June 9 in Austria).
According to a "eupinions" survey, the clear majority of respondents (75%) know Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after five years in office. This means that the politician is significantly better known than her predecessors. Her greatest achievements were named as her handling of the war in Ukraine and her management of the coronavirus pandemic.
Little insight into von der Leyen's work
At the same time, seven out of ten respondents stated that they did not feel sufficiently informed about the work of the EU Commission President to be able to assess her performance. The authors of the study speak of a "sharpened profile on the international stage", but recommended reducing the knowledge gap and strengthening the Commission as a European executive. Direct elections by citizens are also conceivable.
The Austrian EU leadership candidate and the top candidates are comparatively less well known, according to a Eurobarometer survey. The best-known candidates received just under 50 percent.
More than 400 people will be able to vote for MEPs in the new European Parliament at the beginning of June (see video above).
