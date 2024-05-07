"Big shock"
Miss USA Noelia Voigt surprisingly steps down
When she was crowned Miss USA last year, she shone like royalty. Now the beautiful Noelia Voigt (24) is laying down her beauty crown! And for an important reason ...
"I know this may come as a big shock to many," the pretty US model explained on Instagram. "Unfortunately, I have made the very difficult decision to relinquish the title of Miss USA 2023."
And that just seven months after being crowned beauty queen. The 24-year-old cited her mental health as the reason.
Beauty queen was bullied as a teenager
Noelia Voigt has already spoken publicly about how she was bullied as a teenager when she started taking part in beauty pageants at the age of 16.
"I was really hurt and confused as to why people who I thought were my friends were making fun of me for doing something that I was really happy about and doing good with," she admitted to Business Insider last year.
"Our health is our wealth"
"Never jeopardize your physical and mental well-being," Noelia warned on Instagram. "Our health is our wealth." She is grateful for the love and support of her fans, her family, her friends and also her coaches, Noelia wrote. And for the reach she has been given.
As Miss USA, she especially loved "being a fierce advocate for anti-bullying, raising awareness for the prevention of dating violence, promoting immigration rights and reform, and shining a light on my roots as the first Venezuelan-American woman to become Miss USA," she let her fans know on Instagram.
Miss USA exit should be the beginning of a new chapter
Her decision should be the "beginning of a new chapter". The model hopes that she can "inspire others to persevere, prioritize their own mental health" and "never be afraid of the future, even if it feels uncertain".
The Miss USA organization also released a statement: "Thank you, Noelia, for your service as Miss USA. We wish you the best in your next chapter. The well-being of our titleholders is our top priority, and we understand that she has her own priorities to set at this time."
