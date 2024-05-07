Gold rush: Martin Hoi pulled a truck weighing 18 tons

As the oldest and most massive athlete with a body weight of almost 200 kg, Hoi proved to be an unstoppable force on the track. He crossed the finish line in a phenomenal time of just 30 seconds and secured victory with aplomb.

In a remarkable statement, Hoi explained: "Originally I wasn't going to compete due to a recent foot operation. But when I thought about participating again today and saw the time 11:11 on my phone, I thought to myself, with so many ones, this must be a sign and I have to participate. And that was definitely the right decision."