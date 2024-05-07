Powerhouse struck
Gold rush: Martin Hoi pulled a truck weighing 18 tons
Gold rush: Martin Hoi triumphed at the national truck pulling championships. The Carinthian pulled an 18-ton truck the fastest over 25 meters. With the strongest legs in Austria, the 1.95 meter tall giant fought his way to gold.
The 24th State Truck Pulling Championships in Leoben offered an impressive spectacle as the strongest men from all over Austria took to the starting line. The challenge was monumental: an 18-tonne truck had to be pulled as quickly as possible over a distance of 25 meters, and the athletes bravely took on this daunting task. Martin Hoi, the strongest man in Carinthia, was one of the outstanding participants and did not miss the opportunity to compete with 18 other athletes for the coveted title. He even secured victory.
As the oldest and most massive athlete with a body weight of almost 200 kg, Hoi proved to be an unstoppable force on the track. He crossed the finish line in a phenomenal time of just 30 seconds and secured victory with aplomb.
In a remarkable statement, Hoi explained: "Originally I wasn't going to compete due to a recent foot operation. But when I thought about participating again today and saw the time 11:11 on my phone, I thought to myself, with so many ones, this must be a sign and I have to participate. And that was definitely the right decision."
Hoi already achieved world fame 11 years ago when he set a world record by keeping a powered airplane on the ground for 58 seconds using only his hand power. Martin Hoi's impressive performance at the national championships is testament not only to his exceptional physical strength, but also to his unshakeable faith and indomitable spirit. Hoi is a world champion strongman and multiple Guinness World Record holder in various feats of strength. The 49-year-old is 195 cm tall and weighs 190 kg.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.