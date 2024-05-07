He denies the crime
Dead mortician: traces of blood in ex-boyfriend’s house
The police have announced new details in the murder case of the 19-year-old mortician from Regensburg: Traces of blood had been found in the home of the 55-year-old suspect. The man, a work colleague and the ex-boyfriend of the murdered Marie, is already in custody and denies the crime.
The young woman's body was discovered in a trunk in a parking garage on Saturday. The vehicle was registered to her parents. Eyewitnesses had noticed the car through a smashed side window and raised the alarm.
Crime of jealousy suspected
Cell phone data finally led the investigators to the victim's ex-boyfriend, Thomas B. The police believe that the 55-year-old may have killed the young woman - possibly a crime of jealousy. The suspect's house was then investigated. Now there has apparently been a breakthrough in the investigation:"There are traces of blood in his house", a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office explained on Tuesday according to "Bild".
When questioned, the suspect claimed that he had nothing to do with the crime. Marie had left his house alive and she had driven away by car after her visit.
Victim separated from suspect a month ago
According to the autopsy report, the 19-year-old died a violent death - what exactly happened remains a mystery. The suspect and the victim had been a couple for two years until Marie separated from the 36-year-old man about a month ago. One day before her body was discovered, she is said to have been with Thomas B. "Possibly to collect her last belongings," speculates Bild.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.