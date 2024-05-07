Decline in turnover at Quehenberger Logistics

The first half of 2023 was still very good in operational terms, but this was followed by a dip in the second half of the year. "The decline in air and sea freight rates affected the entire industry, and we were unable to escape it." At the same time, the company had set the course for further growth in the previous year - for example by significantly expanding the warehouse space under management by 26% to 769,000 square meters. "Due to the problems with the supply chains, more warehouse space is needed on site in Austria again. This space is a prerequisite for future growth in complex contract logistics," says Fürstaller.