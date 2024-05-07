"Construction progress good"
Brettfall Tunnel with two lanes over the long weekend
The general renovation of the Brettfall Tunnel at the entrance to the Tyrolean Zillertal continues to progress. Construction progress is so "good" that the tunnel can be opened to traffic in both directions over the long weekend around Ascension Day.
Specifically, road users can use the tunnel from Wednesday evening (7 pm) to Monday morning (7 am) in two-way traffic both into and out of the valley. A speed limit of 50 km/h applies.
"Relief for the population"
"Thanks to the good construction progress, we can open the Brettfall Tunnel to two-way traffic around Ascension Day. This will provide relief for the population of Strass in particular on a traditionally busy weekend," Road Construction Officer Josef Geisler (ÖVP) is quoted as saying in a press release from the state.
Work on the Brettfall Tunnel will resume at the beginning of the week. The previous traffic regulations will then apply again.
The first construction phase of the general renovation will continue until June 21. During this time, the tunnel will generally be open to traffic heading into the valley, while traffic heading out of the valley will be routed via the L218 Rotholzer Straße through the village of Strass im Zillertal or the B 171 Tiroler Straße.
