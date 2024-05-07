Israel took control of Rafah border crossing

Insider: First phase of offensive

The news portal "Axios" reported, citing Israeli government officials, that the deployment of tanks and ground units east of Rafah was to be understood as the first phase of the offensive. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on the parties to the conflict to do everything in their power to finally reach an agreement. "A ground offensive in Rafah would be unacceptable due to the devastating humanitarian consequences and the destabilizing effects on the region." Following a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II in Washington, US President Joe Biden also appealed for the release of all hostages, a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid.