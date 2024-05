Traiskirchen targets the prodigal son

A whopping 18 points and seven rebounds by a Traiskirchen player. But unfortunately not on the "right" side. Sebastian Käferle played a major part in Oberwart's victory in the first semi-final of the Basketball Super League in his home town. On Tuesday, the team from Traiskirchen will have to draw level in the second game of the best-of-five series in Oberwart - despite all family ties and friendships.