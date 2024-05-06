The whole country is eagerly awaiting the EURO

Free public transport with Card

The next successes are already on the horizon: From June, holidaymakers with the Burgenland Card will be able to use all public transport in the region free of charge. This applies to buses and trains, as well as call-and-collect cabs (BAST) and the B1 and B2 lines to Graz and back. "From the first night, the Burgenland Card with 350 free and bonus services is available to guests free of charge at 680 partner businesses. It is valid for the duration of the stay," explains Tunkel.