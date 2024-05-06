Tourism storms ahead
The whole country is eagerly awaiting the EURO
The anticipation of the soccer event of the year is growing and Austrian fans have high hopes for our national team. Burgenland tourism is playing its part. The red-white-red team can be cheered on together at public viewings.
The mood at Burgenland Tourism, the main sponsor of our national team for many years, is already excellent in the run-up to the event. "Burgenland can point to the best figures we have ever had," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Strong growth
Specifically, Doskozil refers to 498,131 overnight stays from January to March, an increase of 16.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023. In the month of March alone - including Easter this year - the increase was even 27 percent. "This makes us number one nationwide in terms of overnight stay growth," says Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Tourism.
Free public transport with Card
The next successes are already on the horizon: From June, holidaymakers with the Burgenland Card will be able to use all public transport in the region free of charge. This applies to buses and trains, as well as call-and-collect cabs (BAST) and the B1 and B2 lines to Graz and back. "From the first night, the Burgenland Card with 350 free and bonus services is available to guests free of charge at 680 partner businesses. It is valid for the duration of the stay," explains Tunkel.
"Gemma soccer watch'n"
This is the motto after the EURO kicks off on June 14. Fans can follow the European Championship live at the public viewing at the lido in Neusiedl am See, in the spa gardens in Bad Sauerbrunn and at Güssing Castle. "The matches of our national team on June 17, 21 and 25 as well as the quarter and semi-finals and the final on July 14 will be broadcast," announced Doskozil.
Cheering together
Each live event will be presented with a supporting program including catering and competitions. The matches of our red-white-red team will also be shown on the terrace of the Burgenland store in the Parndorf Designer Outlet so that "you don't miss the decisive match scenes and goals on a shopping tour", notes Doskozil.
In Eisenstadt, the pedestrian zone will once again become a fan mile, as in 2016. "Public viewing for no less than 13 match days of the EURO is on the program," says the town hall.
Doskozil has high hopes for the team
Are successes and unimagined records like those in tourism also possible on the green pitch? Doskozil with a broad grin: "Our national team is certainly capable of pulling off a surprise like Greece did with coach Otto Rehhagel in 2004." The whole country hopes he is right.
