"Krone" commentary
The week of Putin festivities
This is Putin's week: the pompous swearing-in ceremony for his fifth term of office on Tuesday, the anniversary summit of his Eurasian Economic Union on Wednesday and the big military parade the following day to mark his victory in the Second World War, at which jewels from captured Western weapons will allegedly be on display.
The warlord in the Kremlin is brimming with self-confidence. The sanctions have backfired, Putin's international isolation has failed.
Russia is supplying its treasure trove of raw materials to the East and the increasingly important global South, bypassing the West. China and India are thus supporting Russia's war economy.
The adjustment of the Russian economy to war production was completed without any problems, whereas the EU states cannot (or do not want to?) supply Ukraine with the promised ammunition. In June, a major Russian offensive threatens Ukraine.
Putin earns Russia's respect
The war has become part of everyday life for the people of Russia. Although enthusiasm is limited, the warlord is accepted in the Kremlin because he has earned Mother Russia's respect. As long as the supply is right in the stores and jobs are secure (through war production), Putin has nothing to fear.
Peace will have to wait. The war will only end when it no longer pays off for Putin.
