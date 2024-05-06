Paramilitary act?
Northern Ireland: Man found nailed to fence
The residents of the small Northern Irish coastal town of Bushmills are in shock after a seriously injured man was found early on Sunday morning. Both his hands were nailed to a fence.
He is being treated in hospital but his life is not in danger. Nevertheless, a police spokesman described the injuries as "potentially life-changing". According to the police, two vans had also been set on fire in the parking lot where the victim was found. One of them belonged to the victim.
Police appeal for witnesses to come forward
Graffiti on a nearby wall is also linked to the crime. The police spokesman described the attack as sinister and added: "This brutal attack by people who violated the human rights of others must be condemned by all sides." He called on witnesses to contact the police.
The background to the attack is still unclear, but investigations are also focusing on paramilitary groups. More than 25 years after the end of the civil war, armed factions are still active in Northern Ireland between Catholic supporters of the unification of the two parts of Ireland and Protestant supporters of Northern Ireland's union with Great Britain. There are repeated outbreaks of violence, assassination attempts and martial cases of vigilante justice.
