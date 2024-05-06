Shortly before the EURO: ÖFB’s injury list continues to grow

David Alaba (cruciate ligament rupture): The captain of the ÖFB team has had to take a break for six months due to a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The Spanish champions Real Madrid defender unfortunately got caught in the turf in a duel with Gerard Moreno in the 32nd minute of the home game against Villarreal on December 17, twisting his left knee in the process. The European Championship is not completely written off, but participation is very unlikely.