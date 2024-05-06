More and more people in the country cannot afford to live

Themost common reason for over-indebtedness is job loss

The most common reason for over-indebtedness in 2023 was again the loss of a job or a deterioration in income, which became a problem for 32 percent of those affected last year. Around one in five of those affected cited money management or a lack of financial education as a reason for overindebtedness, while 18% cited former self-employment. Increased living and housing costs were a reason for over-indebtedness for twelve percent, significantly more often than in 2022 (five percent). Inflation is playing an increasingly important role, "clients report that they can no longer afford to live," warns Mitterlehner.