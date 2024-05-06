Will a new coalition save Klagenfurt’s city politics?

Four votes against three in the city senate

In the city senate, Team Kärnten would have two mandataries in a new coalition, the VP and FP one each. That is four votes. The SP would only have three senate members. "The restart button must be pressed, we have to work for the city again. Team Kärnten must clean up the mess made by the SP. Since Philipp Liesnig became deputy mayor, there has been nothing but blockades and obstruction. He is the baron of lies," says Jonke.