Job for "key witness"
Will a new coalition save Klagenfurt’s city politics?
"Everything against the SP", Team Kärnten shoots massively against the Reds after the "fall" of the designated municipal director Jürgen Dumpelnik. Deputy Mayor Philipp Liesnig should resign. A city government could be formed.
Team Kärnten is taking massive action against the SP following the fall of the designated municipal director Jürgen Dumpelnik. "Dumpelnik is also no longer acceptable as head of the supervisory board of the municipal utilities," says Team Kärnten club chairman Patrick Jonke.
Christiane Holzinger (VP) and Wilfried Haselmayer (FP) are already being considered as successors. If Team Kärnten (TK) has its way, Klagenfurt will have a new city government consisting of TK, FP and VP. These parties would also have the majority.
Four votes against three in the city senate
In the city senate, Team Kärnten would have two mandataries in a new coalition, the VP and FP one each. That is four votes. The SP would only have three senate members. "The restart button must be pressed, we have to work for the city again. Team Kärnten must clean up the mess made by the SP. Since Philipp Liesnig became deputy mayor, there has been nothing but blockades and obstruction. He is the baron of lies," says Jonke.
The finance portfolio is to be taken away from the managing SP city party leader. Liesnig is also responsible for investments. If a new coalition were to be formed, the SP would probably lose all important departments.
SP fights for survival in city hall politics
At the beginning of the legislative period, there was a working group between Team Kärnten, the SP and the VP. "The SP blew that up when it left," says Jonke. Now, in an election year, the party with the most votes in Klagenfurt will soon be without political influence. The SP is fighting for survival in town hall politics.
New job for "crown witness"
The "key witness", who, as a former SP club employee, ultimately brought Dumpelnik down in a conversation with deputy municipal director Stephane Binder because she said that Dumpelnik had written the proposal with the dream salary of 11,000 euros himself, is to be given a new job: she could move to Martin Strutz as head of the structural reform commission. The personnel department had actually promised this job to the SP.
In addition, SP city councillor Franz Petritz has been waiting in vain for a secretary for five weeks now. Petritz is also an SP councillor and reacted to the TK attacks: "The demands for Liesnig's resignation must be rejected. We should get back to business as usual as quickly as possible. If there is a new coalition, we must take note of it."
