City and state at loggerheads over care home inspections

33 care homes not inspected at all

The bone of contention is that, on the one hand, home supervision will be centralized at the state level and, on the other hand, home inspections will only take place once a year in future, instead of twice as before. "Even in the past, the legal regulations were often not complied with," says Graz City Councillor for Health Robert Krotzer (KPÖ), alluding to a response to an inquiry by Provincial Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) to his parliamentary group, according to which not a single inspection took place in 33 of the 229 Styrian care homes in 2022 alone. "Only the official experts of the City of Graz carried out these inspections to the prescribed extent in each of the 20 privately operated homes," says Krotzer.