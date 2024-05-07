Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New law

City and state at loggerheads over care home inspections

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 06:00

According to the new Nursing and Care Act, the 229 nursing homes in Styria will only have to be inspected once a year in future. For the city of Graz, this is too infrequent - in the past, many homes were not inspected at all.

comment0 Kommentare

There are actually only a few meters between the city hall and the provincial parliament in the city centre of Graz - but in terms of real politics, the city and provincial governments are often worlds apart. Time and again, there are clashes between the two governments. At the moment, there is a fuss about the new Care and Assistance Act, which the provincial government has just sent for review.

33 care homes not inspected at all
The bone of contention is that, on the one hand, home supervision will be centralized at the state level and, on the other hand, home inspections will only take place once a year in future, instead of twice as before. "Even in the past, the legal regulations were often not complied with," says Graz City Councillor for Health Robert Krotzer (KPÖ), alluding to a response to an inquiry by Provincial Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) to his parliamentary group, according to which not a single inspection took place in 33 of the 229 Styrian care homes in 2022 alone. "Only the official experts of the City of Graz carried out these inspections to the prescribed extent in each of the 20 privately operated homes," says Krotzer.

The KPÖ health and care councillor for Graz, Robert Krotzer. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
The KPÖ health and care councillor for Graz, Robert Krotzer.
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

In future, however, this responsibility will no longer apply and only the state will carry out inspections. The state council office refers to a unanimous state parliament resolution from May 2022 (including the votes of the Communists) and the recommendation of the Federal Audit Office and the Patient and Care Ombudsman Board. "For me, the focus is on the well-being of residents and staff. I therefore see no reason why these recommendations and a joint motion by all parties represented in the state parliament should not be complied with," Kornhäusl clarifies. In addition, a reduction in quality due to a change in supervision, as suggested by the KPÖ, should be rejected.

Provincial Health Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP). (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Provincial Health Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP).
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

With regard to the state parliament resolution, however, Krotzer notes that this was preceded by a promise from the then State Councillor for Health, Juliane Bogner-Strauß, that a solution would be found together with the city. He therefore called on Kornhäusl once again to reconsider this step.

The Styrian patient and care ombudswoman Manuela Wlattnig. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
The Styrian patient and care ombudswoman Manuela Wlattnig.
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

The patient and care ombudswoman has no concerns about the reduced checks. "Especially as this was also the recommendation of the Tannenhof Commission, of which I was a member," says head Manuela Wlattnig. "In other federal states, inspections are only required every two years, so one is completely sufficient. It's not about quantity, but about quality, for example when it comes to checking that defects have been rectified." She also points out that the wording "unannounced" will be added to the legal text for the first time.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf