Styrian man killed wife

“Then grandma stopped screaming…”

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 11:37

At a murder trial in Leoben on Monday, the public prosecutor spoke of an "exceptionally brutal femicide". A Styrian man literally executed his wife with 40 stab wounds - mainly to the face and neck. Obsessed by the delusion that she was cheating on him. The couple's grandson had to witness the gruesome act.

The couple from the Mur Valley were married for over 36 years. Friends describe the marriage as harmonious. But a year and a half ago, arguments suddenly began. The 61-year-old accused his wife of having an affair. "I heard their arguments," says the grandson. "Grandma said that she wouldn't put up with it for much longer. And that he should get himself checked out because it can't go on like this."

Suddenly stabbed in the neck without saying a word
Last November, the situation finally escalated. Completely out of the blue, the Styrian took a kitchen knife with a 20-centimetre blade and stabbed his wife, who was reading a newspaper at the table, in the neck. When the bleeding woman fled outside with her young grandson ("Help me, grandma kept screaming, but I didn't know what to do", the young Styrian explained), the early retiree ran after her with the knife.

"I caught her again in the courtyard and stabbed her several times," the 61-year-old describes emotionlessly. The grandson had to watch it all. "Grandma was kneeling on the ground and Grandpa kept stabbing her. Then she stopped screaming..."

"She betrayed me"
"Why?" Judge Richard Gollner wants to know from the defendant. "Because I realized that she was cheating on me." With a colleague at the retirement home where the 57-year-old worked. "There's a room there that's always free," the defendant is convinced.

There is no objective evidence of fraud. "Have you ever seen your wife together with the nurse?" asks public prosecutor Annika Maierhofer. "No, never together." - "Do you still believe today that your wife cheated?" the judge wants to know. "Yes," the Styrian is convinced.

Styrian suffers from severe delusional disorder
Expert witness Manfred Walzl then explains to the jury that the Styrian suffers from a delusional disorder that makes him very dangerous. As the delusion was decisive for his actions and the man was therefore of unsound mind, he recommended that he be placed in a forensic therapy center. The jury's decision is still pending.

Eva Stockner
