Deadly game on railroad tracks: Two officers injured

A threatened suicide mission at Siemensstraße station in Floridsdorf escalated completely. Passers-by saw an unidentified man lying down on the train tracks and alerted the police. After the officers arrived on the scene and called on the man to come to his senses, the action escalated. "The suspect jumped into the track bed and back onto the platform several times, he couldn't be stopped," explains police spokesman Markus Dittrich.