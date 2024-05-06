Police operation in Vienna
Deadly game on railroad tracks: Two officers injured
A passer-by (25) had a very dangerous chase with the police in the midday hours, as the 25-year-old jumped onto the tracks at Siemensstraße station in Vienna-Floridsdorf. After several attempts, he was stopped by the police, after which he was kicked ...
A threatened suicide mission at Siemensstraße station in Floridsdorf escalated completely. Passers-by saw an unidentified man lying down on the train tracks and alerted the police. After the officers arrived on the scene and called on the man to come to his senses, the action escalated. "The suspect jumped into the track bed and back onto the platform several times, he couldn't be stopped," explains police spokesman Markus Dittrich.
After several minutes, however, they were able to control the raving man and pull him out of the danger zone. However, the violent offender finally snapped and attacked the helpers. In the course of restraining him, he kicked around, seriously injuring two police officers in the leg area.
The man was arrested and subsequently taken to hospital; the investigation is ongoing.
Mysterious body found near the Wien River
Meanwhile, the case of a male corpse on the Wienfluss cycle path has been closed. Passers-by made a gruesome discovery on Saturday directly under the Preindlsteg near Ober St. Veit: the naked and bleeding body of a deceased man.
Crime scene secured
The police secured the crime scene and began forensic investigations. A short time later, however, the work was stopped because, according to the current state of knowledge, the death was due to suicidal behavior.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbersHERE.
