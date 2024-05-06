"It is shameful"
“Blood attack” at anti-Semitism conference
Early on Monday morning, there was a "blood attack" on Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) in front of the Academy of Sciences (ÖAW). The background to the attack with red paint is said to be the annual international conference against anti-Semitism.
According to the report, an activist (36) attempted to attack Federal Minister Edtstadler and other participants with red paint at around 9.15 am. According to the police, he had loudly shouted politically motivated slogans relating to the Middle East conflict and blocked the entrance to the academy. The police forces present were able to prevent the action just in time and intervene. Pictures show masses of red paint in front of the entrance to the academy, resembling a supposed pool of blood.
Preliminary arrest
The suspect was provisionally arrested. He will be charged under administrative and criminal law. The arrest of the 36-year-old has already been revoked.
"Better networking against anti-Semitism"
"The Federal Minister for the EU and the Constitution is appalled that such actions are taking place at an event that focuses on better networking against anti-Semitism. It is shameful that a conference in Austria, which is dedicated to international networking in the fight against anti-Semitism, can no longer be held without police protection", said Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler in a statement.
Cases of anti-Semitism on the rise
It was only on the night of May 1st that numerous anti-Semitic slogans such as "Death to Zionism" and "Victory to Palestine" were painted on the walls of a Jewish owner's house in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district. In response, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) and IKG President Oskar Deutsch repainted the slogans on the façade of the store on Monday in the presence of Israeli Ambassador David Roet.
Two-day conference in Vienna
The two-day anti-Semitism conference is being held in Vienna for the third time on the initiative of Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP). Experts want to jointly discuss measures against anti-Semitism and develop new initiatives. According to the Jewish Community, the number of reported anti-Semitic incidents in Austria quintupled between October and the end of the year alone. The number of unreported cases is far higher.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.