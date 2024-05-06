“Blood attack” at anti-Semitism conference

According to the report, an activist (36) attempted to attack Federal Minister Edtstadler and other participants with red paint at around 9.15 am. According to the police, he had loudly shouted politically motivated slogans relating to the Middle East conflict and blocked the entrance to the academy. The police forces present were able to prevent the action just in time and intervene. Pictures show masses of red paint in front of the entrance to the academy, resembling a supposed pool of blood.