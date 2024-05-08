Vorteilswelt
Prevent accidents!

Death traps for animals: swimming pools and ponds

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 07:01

Time and again, pets and wild animals such as foxes, martens, squirrels and hedgehogs tragically drown in private swimming pools. The animals often fall into the water in the dark and are unable to rescue themselves from the pool or garden pond due to a lack of exit aids. This way you can minimize sources of danger.

On hot days, a pool or biotope provides refreshment. However, the pool can quickly become a deadly danger for animals - whether dogs, cats, squirrels or other four-legged friends.

In most cases, the slippery walls mean that animals are unable to free themselves from their predicament. Even animals that can swim eventually lose their strength and drown in agony. This does not have to happen!

The animal had no way of making it out of the pool on its own. (Bild: Berufsfeuerwehr Klagenfurt)
The animal had no way of making it out of the pool on its own.
(Bild: Berufsfeuerwehr Klagenfurt)

Safe garden ponds, rain barrels & manholes
Biotopes and the like should be designed in such a way that they are easy to climb out of. A flat edge, stones of different sizes in the bank area and branches placed in the water are not only a feast for the eyes, but also save the lives of many animals.

It is best to cover rain barrels - this also prevents mosquitoes from multiplying. If this is not possible, stick a long branch in the water for insects to climb up. Uncovered shafts of cellar windows and similar lead to starvation or death by thirst for animals stuck in them.

Pool prevention measures

  • Covers: Safety covers are important, as simple pool covers can mislead an animal - they feign a solid surface and tempt the animal to climb onto them.
  • Cutting off overhanging branches will prevent small wildlife such as squirrels from falling from trees into the pool.
  • Fences: Depending on the requirements, this can be either a portable or permanent fence. Whichever fence you choose, it is important that all gaps through which animals can slip are closed. The stability of the fence must ensure that it can withstand animals with strong physical strength.
  • Tidiness: Remove anything from the pool that could attract an animal and tempt it to jump into the water.
  • Install exit aids: Non-slip ramps and steps can be the anchor that saves the day if an animal has already fallen into the pool. There are suitable products on the market. It is important that they are not mounted too steeply, that they are protected from tipping over at the sides and that they are at least ten centimetres deep so that hedgehogs, for example, can also get a foothold with their hind legs. With a rectangular pool, it is necessary to install an exit aid on both long sides.

Even with the best prevention, it can happen that an animal finds its way into the water. In such cases, it is advisable to have something on hand to help them out of the pool. For small animals, these are tools such as swimming pool nets and landing nets, and brooms and shovels are also suitable. They should always be within reach so that you can really help an animal in distress immediately.

Tierecke
Tierecke
