New protest action
Climate stickers smear supermarket with paint
On Monday morning, the Last Generation Climate Stickers caused a stir once again. This time, a local supermarket chain in Vienna's inner city was targeted. Several activists blocked the entrance to the supermarket and smeared it with orange paint to draw attention to the current climate crisis.
At 7.30 a.m. on the dot, several climate activists sat down in front of the Spar branch on Vienna's Parkring and prevented customers from doing their morning shopping. A few minutes later, the first employees were already asking the climate activists to clear the entrance. But to no avail. The police were also quickly alerted.
Orange paint bucket
As if that wasn't enough, the climate activists took the next step and threw a full bucket of paint in front of the entrance. "Right to affordable food. Right to survival. Right to climate protection," they tweeted a little later about the new protest action. The action has since been dispersed. All three people were provisionally arrested.
No use of stickers
With the protest action, the Last Generation wants to draw attention to the food shortage caused by the climate crisis. The stickers were not used this time.
However, the activists have already announced in the past that they would like to launch new protest ideas throughout Austria in the future. It was only on Saturday that they protested in front of the Vienna Parliament and thus started their announced wave of protests.
