First female district head for the Red Cross

Born in Trofaiach, she has been active in the Red Cross for 37 years, most recently heading the local branch in her home community for a proud 20 years. "I have been working for the Red Cross for 37 years with complete conviction and passion - I want to focus this energy not only on the Trofaiach branch, but on the entire Red Cross district," says the Upper Styrian. She is full of praise for her predecessor: "I want to continue on his path of community cohesion and anchor the Red Cross even more firmly in the region."