Bitcoin skyrocketing: fraudsters trick investors

Enormous upswing

Trading is currently experiencing a new high. Bitcoin is suddenly rising again. The price jumped over the 60,000 US dollar hurdle just a few days ago. More and more private investors want a slice of the pie - and are getting caught up in a financial maelstrom. Including many Burgenlanders. An affected person from the district of Oberpullendorf came across an apparently specialist website via an internet article. Investments using Bitcoin were advertised and high returns were promised, allegedly managed by an AI.