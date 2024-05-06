Bull notes in detail
Only one Salzburg player showed championship spirit
After the 2-0 defeat at SK Rapid Vienna, the championship title is now only mathematically possible for FC Red Bull Salzburg. Against the record champions, the team from Mozartstadt once again lacked almost everything. Four players had a very bad day in Hütteldorf. The grades in detail.
Timo Horn: Grade 3
Slipped into the starting eleven at short notice for regular goalkeeper Schlager and did nothing wrong.
Aleksa Terzic: Grade 1
Once again, the left-back had a pitch-black day on the right side of defense. His crosses never posed a threat either.
Samson Baidoo:Grade 1
Was fooled several times. Before the 0:2, he first lost out in a header duel with Mayulu and then lost sight of Burgstaller, the goalscorer.
Strahinja Pavlovic: Grade 4
The defensive boss was the only outfield player to push his limits. Also got involved in the attacking play.
Daouda Guindo: Grade 3
The 21-year-old fell short of his potential in attack, but generally stood up well at the back.
Mamady Diambou: Grade 3
Better than in previous games. Did not stand out in midfield.
Mads Bidstrup: Grade 2
He didn't cut a good figure on the halfway line before the 0:2 and was injured in the duel with Mayulu.
Luka Sucic: Grade 2
Started the game as captain, but then failed to make any progress. Vomited during the half-time break and stayed in the dressing room.
Scoring key
Grade 6 = Team ready
Grade 5 = Very strong
Grade 4 = Strong
Grade 3 = Average
Grade 2 = Weak
Note 1 = Not his day
Note 0 = Used too briefly
Oscar Gloukh: Grade 2
Salzburg's few attacks ran through the "ten-man", who was always playable. However, he did his team a disservice with his penalty foul on Matthias Seidl.
Dorgeles Nene: Grade 1
The Malian, who had recently been a "wild card", did not recommend himself for another starting eleven appearance. He made no impression against the Rapid defense.
Karim Konate: Grade 2
The striker's great run (scoring in three games en suite) came to an abrupt end in Vienna. Sattlberger's tackle on the Ivorian could have been awarded a penalty.
Amankwah Forson: Grade 1
Replaced him only on paper after the change of sides. Completely disappeared.
Roko Simic: Grade 3
Showed commitment, reared up and was in the right place in one action, but didn't get the ball.
Sekou Koita: Grade 3
Came on as a substitute and provided Simic with an ideal assist when he had the chance.
Lucas Gourna-Douath: 0
Played too short.
