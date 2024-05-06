"Krone" commentary
Capital mistake by ÖVP and SPÖ
Andreas Schieder, the SPÖ's leading candidate for the EU elections on Sunday as a guest on ORF's "Pressestunde", certainly knows some clever things to say. However, he is not at all enthusiastic about Europe.
That won't do Schieder any harm. Those who have always voted for the Social Democrats will vote red again despite Schieder.
It is not much different with Reinhold Lopatka from the ÖVP. Those who have always voted for the blacks will continue to do so in their old loyalty.
Now some might say that Austria is so small anyway and can't achieve much. But precisely because Austria is not a major power, it should protect its interests better. We should not rely on Germany as a partner. Its neighbors have enough problems of their own. And Italy? Well, yes. Perfect as a vacation destination, but not the most reliable partner politically. That leaves France. But that's a completely different order of magnitude. They don't really care about us.
No fresh or interesting people
It is therefore a major mistake on the part of the former major parties not to send fresher or more interesting people to the EU Parliament. In the end, only those forces gain strength that pursue completely different interests and could turn the EU Parliament into a gateway for the enemies of our values.
And with all due respect to Lena Schilling, she alone will not be able to defend Austria's interests in the EU.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.