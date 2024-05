580,000 visitors flocked to the Urfahranermarkt

More than 108,000 half pints of beer

Due to the fantastic weather, which had an invigorating effect on visitors to the numerous open-air stores, the guests were also very hungry and thirsty. More than 108,000 half pints of beer and 42,000 soft drinks were consumed. In addition, 4000 portions of grilled chicken and 72,000 portions of sausages were served in the marquee.