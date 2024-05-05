Tightening up asylum: What is legally possible

Upper Austria submits application

Upper Austria, which is governed by a black-blue coalition, wants to make an advance in this area and submit a motion at the next conference of state refugee advisors to establish an analogous regulation in the area of asylum law. This was announced by Provincial Councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) via "Krone". "We must stop unbridled family reunification. If you want to bring your family to Austria, you have to prove that you can keep them. On the one hand, this promotes the willingness to actually pursue a job and thus integration, while at the same time helping to ease the burden on our social system."